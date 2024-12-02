Dr. Ebony Johnson Marks One Year Of Progress At Tulsa Public Schools

Dr. Ebony Johnson reflects on her first year as TPS superintendent, highlighting improvements in attendance, the introduction of new FAFSA requirements, and enrollment for the 2025-26 school year.

December marks one year since Dr. Ebony Johnson took over as superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools. Dr. Johnson joined LeAnne on Six In The Morning to reflect on the milestone and discuss what's happening at TPS.

LeAnne: You've been with TPS for years, but now you're leading the district. What are some of the things you're most proud of?

Dr. Johnson: It’s really special. I’m a Tulsa lifer—I went to elementary, middle, and high school here in Tulsa Public Schools, and I’ve lived here my whole life. Reaching the one-year mark as superintendent feels both honoring and humbling. This role is deeply personal and professional for me. We’ve accomplished a lot in a short amount of time, thanks to an amazing team. Our teachers, support staff, and leaders are truly rock stars, and I’m incredibly proud of their work.

LeAnne: Earlier on, the State Education Department had a close eye on the district, asking for plans and results. Since then, you’ve met those expectations and moved past that scrutiny. That must be a relief and let you refocus on your team.

Dr. Johnson: Absolutely. One of the things that we were a little bit worried about is, would we be able to meet the mark in the amount of time that we were given? We wanted to make good on what our Board of Education here in Tulsa wanted for us to do, which is to show growth. We wanted to also make good on what the State Department was requiring of us. I'm so excited that we were able to hunker down and stay laser-like focused on academic excellence.

LeAnne: I understand you even had a unique graduation moment this fall.

Dr. Johnson: Yes, absolutely! We graduated about 145 students in October, which doesn’t typically happen. These students might have otherwise graduated in May of this year or last year, but through programs like New Vision at our North Star School, we created a window to count them as graduates. This is thanks to the hard work of our team, who support students year-round.

LeAnne: Enrollment and attendance have been big topics. What’s the focus there?

Dr. Johnson: Families are choosing Tulsa Public Schools, and we’ve seen an increase in enrollment. While large urban districts nationwide are experiencing declines, over 33,800 students are now with us. That’s a testament to our recruitment and retention efforts, as well as the great things happening in our schools.

We’re also tackling attendance challenges, working to reduce our chronic absenteeism rate, which is currently around 35%—a 2.3% improvement from last year. Our schools are creating engaging environments to encourage attendance, and we’re partnering with families and the city to keep that momentum going.

LeAnne: There’s been an important announcement about FAFSA requirements for graduation. Can you explain?

Dr. Johnson: Yes, it’s now a state mandate that students must complete the FAFSA to graduate from any Oklahoma school. At TPS, we’re hosting FAFSA events to support families, which they can find at tulsaschools.org/fafsa. As a parent of a senior, I’m going through this process myself—it’s an essential step for students planning to graduate.

LeAnne: Enrollment is also around the corner. What should families know?

Dr. Johnson: Enrollment kicks off on January 11th with our launch event at TU’s Chapman Building. Families can learn about all our schools, enjoy giveaways, and gather helpful information. You can also visit our Enrollment Center at the Educational Service Center, open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for in-person enrollment. We’re excited to welcome students from Pre-K through 12th grade and appreciate our families for choosing Tulsa Public Schools.