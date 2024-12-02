Build Your Own Advent Calendar At Glacier Chocolate

Glacier Chocolate in Tulsa offers a build-your-own advent calendar experience with customizable truffles and festive gift options for the holiday season.

-

With December underway, many are kicking off the holiday season by counting down to Christmas with advent calendars. Glacier Chocolate, located in Utica Square, offers a unique twist: a build-your-own advent calendar experience.

Customers can choose between two festive box designs—one featuring Tulsa landmarks and the other showcasing a nutcracker theme.

The next step is selecting 25 truffles from an array of flavors, including seasonal favorites like pumpkin spice latte, oatmeal cookie, and eggnog. Each truffle is placed randomly in the calendar, keeping the element of surprise intact.

The shop also offers customizable gift options, from truffle boxes in various sizes to stacked towers featuring treats like turtles and peanut butter cups.