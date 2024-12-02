Music Monday: Checking In With Carly & Cliff At 92.9 The River

December marks the start of holiday festivities, and for this Music Monday, Carly and Cliff from 92.9 The River are turning up the fun with seasonal giveaways and events.

By: News On 6

Listeners tuning in for Cliff & Carly’s Christmas Vacation can win prizes by being the ninth caller when they hear the song “Holiday Road” during their show. Winners will also qualify for a grand prize trip to Branson.

Music lovers have another chance to win big with “Name That Tune.” Contestants who correctly identify songs can snag a Victrola Bluetooth Record Player, courtesy of Screaming Earth Records in Owasso.

Carly and Cliff are also partnering with Natalie Cash on Tuesday, Dec. 10, to launch the Bikes for Kids donation event, spreading joy to children in need this holiday season.

As part of their festive outreach, the duo joined the Six in the Morning team to play “Are You Smarter Than Cliff?”

Catch Carly and Cliff on weekdays on 92.9 The River as they keep the holiday spirit alive with music, prizes, and community connections.