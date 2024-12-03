Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Kidnapping Child, Threatening Mother

Tulsa police arrested Manuel Campa on charges of kidnapping and domestic assault after he allegedly threatened a woman with a knife and fled with their one-year-old child, who was later found unharmed.

Tulsa police arrested a man accused of kidnapping a child and threatening the child’s mother with a knife.

According to investigators, the victim reported that Manuel Campa held a knife to her throat and threatened to harm her and their one-year-old child. The woman was able to escape and call 911.

Police said Campa fled with the child before officers arrived. A Flock safety camera later helped locate Campa’s vehicle at a store in Catoosa, where officers found him and the child.

Authorities confirmed the child was unharmed and has been reunited with the mother.

Campa is in jail on charges of domestic assault with a knife and kidnapping.

The Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) helpline is available at (918) 743-5763.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can also reach the national mental health crisis hotline by calling 988.