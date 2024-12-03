USDA Announces Over $2 Million In Grants To Support Tribes, Education And Homeowners

The USDA has announced over $2 million in grants to support local tribes, education, and low-income homeowners, enhancing agriculture, preserving culture, and promoting economic growth in Oklahoma.

By: News On 6

Kenneth Corn, Oklahoma's Director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, spoke with News On 6 to announce a series of grants totaling over $2 million that will significantly impact local tribes, education, and low-income homeowners. The funding will support projects aimed at boosting agriculture, preserving cultural heritage, fostering entrepreneurship, and improving housing conditions for families in need.

Here’s a breakdown of the key awards being announced on Dec. 3:

Peoria Tribe: The tribe will receive $499,507 to develop infrastructure for a local food system, train students in agricultural practices, and provide space for university research. This initiative aims to create a sustainable and self-sufficient food supply while fostering education in agriculture. Cherokee Nation (Language Preservation): A $997,943 award will be used to expand the teaching of the Cherokee language to over 28,000 public school students across Oklahoma. This program is part of the tribe's ongoing efforts to preserve and revitalize the Cherokee language for future generations. Cherokee Nation (Entrepreneurship Hub): Another $755,078 grant will be used to renovate facilities in Tahlequah to create a space where aspiring entrepreneurs can develop their businesses. This project is a collaboration between the Cherokee Nation and the City of Tahlequah, designed to foster economic growth and innovation in the region. Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity: A grant of $173,015 will assist Habitat for Humanity in renovating homes for low-income families, ensuring they are safe and livable. This initiative will help families in the community make essential repairs and improvements to their homes. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M: A $50,000 award will fund a program to train Native American students in cattle breeding through artificial insemination. This specialized training will provide students with the skills to start their own businesses and offer services to cattle producers across Oklahoma.

These awards are part of the USDA’s ongoing commitment to supporting Oklahoma’s tribes, students, and communities. Director Corn emphasized that the funding is a step forward in strengthening local economies, preserving important cultural traditions, and providing opportunities for education and entrepreneurship.