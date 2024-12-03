Little Lighthouse Provides Hope and Opportunity for Tulsa Families On Giving Tuesday

On Giving Tuesday, Little Light House in Tulsa aims to raise $25,000 for its special needs programs, making a significant impact on local families and their children.

On Giving Tuesday, Tulsa's Little Lighthouse is asking for the community's support to continue its vital work.

This Christian development center serves children with special needs, offering resources and support not just for the children, but for their families as well.

"Little lighthouse is the best place in Tulsa and on the earth," says Georgia Canady, an ambassador for the organization. "We're a Christian development center for children with special needs. We serve children ages zero to six, and we're just trying to provide resources, not only for that child but to the families and the communities here in Tulsa."

A Transformative Experience for Families

One family who has experienced the impact of Little Light House is Ashley Cochran and her daughter, Piper. Now 5 years old, Piper has been attending Little Light House for the past three years, and Ashley describes the experience as nothing short of transformative.

"Piper is...she's just magical," Ashley shares. "This is her third year at Little Light House, and to have a resource like Little Light House available to us, it has given an opportunity for her to blossom and really come into herself. They really encourage her at Little Light House. It's never a 'no', it's always a 'not yet'. They believe in all of her abilities, and that has really, really pushed her to be confident and to again, just blossom into who she's supposed to be as a person without those kinds of ceilings on her."

A Blessing for the Tulsa Community

For Ashley, the comfort and peace of mind that Little Light House provides is invaluable.

"When I take my daughter to school, I know that she is in the absolute best hands, other than being at home, so much so that we're worried about her aging out at six and going somewhere else, you know. But as a mom, I am able to be at peace when I drop my daughter off at school."

This sentiment is echoed by Georgia, who emphasizes the organization's importance within the Tulsa community.

"It's truly a blessing to our community. And I don't think that there is a better place for anybody to park their generosity than the Little Light House. It makes such a direct impact for families like mine and others to get to go to Little Light House, tuition-free," she said.

Giving Tuesday Goals and How to Get Involved

As Giving Tuesday approaches, Little Light House has set an ambitious goal of raising $25,000 to support its $4.6 million annual budget. Georgia encourages the community to get involved by visiting the organization's website at littlelighthouse.org/donate or by calling to make a donation.

"Our goal today is to try to raise $25,000 which is a pretty large goal, but we have a $4.6 million budget this year, and so this is just a small part of to reach our goal of 4.6 but they can get that littlelighthouse.org/donate or just give us a call. Come in, and drop it off. See you too. Or see where your donation is going in the impact it is making locally with our kids at Little Light House," she said.