Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Fatal Crash Involving 74-Year-Old Man

Tulsa Police arrested Edward Rodgers for first-degree manslaughter after he allegedly struck and killed 74-year-old Charles Marshall while driving with a suspended license.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa Police arrested Edward Rodgers in connection to a deadly crash near 36th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard in November.

The probable cause affidavit said Rodgers had a suspended license and was driving between 76 and 78 mph when he struck and killed 74-year-old Charles Marshall in his wheelchair. Rodgers is charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under suspension, and other offenses.

Related: