Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect In Ponca City Robberies

Ponca City police are seeking help identifying a suspect linked to two Dec. 1 armed robberies at local convenience stores.

By: News On 6

Police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect linked to two armed robberies that happened Sunday.

The first incident took place at a convenience store near West Highland Avenue and North Elm Street. Police say a man wearing a hoodie, sweatpants, blue latex gloves, and a red mask reportedly entered the store, pointed a snub-nosed revolver at the clerk, and demanded cash.

Police said the suspect fled with more than $600 and the clerk’s cell phone, placing the items in a backpack before running north. A witness reported hearing the suspect get into a waiting vehicle.

Later that evening, police believe the same man entered a gas station at 4th Street and South Avenue. In this robbery, the suspect again pointed a firearm at the clerk, taking $400 and the clerk’s cell phone before fleeing through an adjacent alley.

Anyone with information about these robberies or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Ponca City Police Department.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at 580-762-5100. Callers may be eligible for a reward.