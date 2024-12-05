Jenks Football Football Celebrates Signings To Tulsa, USC, And Vanderbilt

Jenks Football celebrates National Signing Day

Wednesday was National Signing Day for football and multiple area football players celebrated by signing with schools from all across the country. The Trojans off of a trip to the Class 6A-1 Semi-Finals celebrated Sam Stone signing with Tulsa. Joining Sam at TU is offensive lineman Javion Antai. The two other players are Kayleb Barnett heading to Vanderbilt and Cash Jacobsen to USC. Congrats to all.

Sam Stone LB 6-1 215 Fr-HS Tulsa, Okla. Jenks HS

Was a four-year letterwinner at Jenks High School … started his final three seasons on defense and his senior season on offense as well

Compiled 351 career tackles … finished his career ranked second on the school’s all-time tackles chart behind Jenks, Oklahoma and NFL player Rocky Calmus’ 368 tackles

Finished with eight career interceptions with three returns for TDs …

Helped lead Jenks HS to the state Class 6A-1 runner-up finish as a junior and the state semifinals his sophomore and senior campaigns

Jenks student council vice president and FCA president

Javion Antai OL 6-4 285 Fr-HS Tulsa, Okla. Jenks HS

Played his senior season at Jenks High School … previously played at Edison and Nathan Hale High Schools … started all four years …

Played at both offensive tackle positions and left guard through his prep career

Helped lead Jenks HS to the state Class 6A-1 semifinals as a senior

Three-star rating from 247Sports and Rivals, ranked No. 31 in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports





Cash Jacobsen dL 6-5 290 Fr-HS Tulsa, Okla. Jenks HS





Three-star recruit, is ranked the No. 12 player in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports, No. 15 by ESPN and No. 20 by On3.

He is touted as the No. 68 defensive lineman in the nation by 247Sports, No. 69 by ESPN and No. 86 by On3. J

Ranked as the No. 8 Oklahoma high school defensive lineman by the Oklahoman. He helped Jenks reach the 2024 Oklahoma 6AI Semifinal game.

Played a vital role in the team's 8-4 season finish, as the defense has only allowed 12.6 points per game.





Kayleb Barnett wr 5-8 160 Fr-HS Tulsa, Okla. Jenks HS





Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN

Ranked a top-30 prospect in Oklahoma by 247Sports and ESPN

Made 30 receptions for 607 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior

Led Jenks to the Oklahoma 6A-I state semifinals

Spent first three prep years at Broken Arrow High School

Had 97 receptions for 1,032 yards and eight touchdowns over his sophomore and junior seasons

Won state titles in the long jump and 100-meters at Broken Arrow