Hands-On Science Activities Bring Fire & Ice To Life At The Discovery Lab

Discovery Lab has launched a new theme in its Science Lab for the winter. All the activities and experiments involve either fire or ice.

News On 6's Alyssa Miller got to try one of the experiments out on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

What We Used: Dry Ice, Warm Water, Bubbles, Clear Tank

How It Works: Put a piece of dry ice in the tank and blow bubbles into it. Then combine warm water and dry ice. That will turn the solid ice into a gas. Pour the gas into the tank. The bubbles will float, and a cloud will form above a layer of clear gas.

What It Teaches: This experiment teaches kids about phase changes, combustion reactions, and gas laws.

Discovery Lab Director of Education, Chip Lindsey said, "You get iridescent rainbows on the bubbles, so what causes that? You see that the bubbles begin to float down through the carbon dioxide, what causes that? All of those questions are like an entry point to really talk about basic properties of physics, chemistry, and even biology."

How Can I Learn More?

The Discovery Lab will be doing these fire and ice experiments and activities daily in its Science Lab. There is also single-day Winter WonderCamps for kids from Pre-K through 6th grade on January 2, 3, and 6. Register for camp at https://www.discoverylab.org/camps.