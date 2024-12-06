Therapy Thoughts: How Can Couples Navigate Holiday Plans With Both Families This Season?

Struggling to decide which family to spend the holidays with? Relationship expert Dr. Lloyd-Jones offers tips for couples to navigate this tricky conversation.

By: News On 6

The holiday season is a time for cherished traditions and quality time with loved ones.

However, for many couples, deciding which family to spend the holidays with can be a challenging conversation. Relationship expert Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 to provide some guidance on this common dilemma.

The Question: The discussion centered around a question from a listener named Ray, who was seeking advice on how to encourage his wife to spend the holidays with his family this year, instead of her own.

"Change is not a sweet spot," Coop acknowledged, "so what is the best way to approach this conversation?"

Dr. Lloyd-Jones's Advice: Dr. Lloyd-Jones emphasized the importance of emotional intelligence in navigating this sensitive topic.

"He wants to lead with his heart and talk to his wife sooner than later, given the 20 days," she advised. "He wants to talk about his feelings. Why the change? What are his reasons, and he might say, 'I'm feeling homesick of late, or one of my parents, I found out, just had a health scare, and I would like to visit them.'"

The expert highlighted the need for understanding and compromise, as "change is difficult for most people, especially when we're talking about holiday traditions."

She suggested that Ray and his wife could potentially "split that day or the next day, and remember, there are more days than just one, and so we want to make sure that we think about that it doesn't have to be that particular day necessarily, but it could be before or after."

Ultimately, Dr. Lloyd-Jones emphasized that the goal should be to "come together as a family spending cherished time making memories, wonderful memories to last for a lifetime."

By approaching the conversation with empathy, flexibility, and a focus on creating meaningful experiences, couples can navigate this delicate situation and find a solution that works for everyone.