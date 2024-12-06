Cold Weather Dangerous For Tulsans Without Homes: How You Can Help

With over 1,300 homeless in Tulsa, shelters are full as cold weather poses serious risks. Non-profits like City Lights Foundation urgently need donations of winter clothing and essentials to help those in need this winter.

-

More than 1300 people are experiencing homelessness in Tulsa according to the Point in Time County from Tulsa Housing Solutions.

That number is likely larger due to the way the data is collected. For a breakdown of the latest Homeless data for Tulsa click here.

Shelters are full and hundreds of people are sleeping on our streets. Non-profits that serve the homeless like the City Lights Foundation are asking for help keeping people warm over the next few months. Organizations like City Lights need blankets, sleeping bags, coats, hats, and more to help keep people warm on cold nights like tonight.

"They gave me another blanket, an extra blanket for tonight because it's going to be really cold again," said Rebecca Young.

Young and her dog buddy are getting ready for a cold night in her tent in Tulsa. She has been living on the streets for the last 10 years.

"Usually on nights like this, we really have a huge influx of people that are really in dire need of items to keep them safe and alive during this cold weather," said Sarah Grounds.

Grounds is the Executive Director of the City Lights Foundation, a non-profit serving people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma.

City Lights passes out warming kits and other items to help people stay warm every week.

" So they have hand warmers, socks, ChapStick, a little Kleenex pack," said Grounds.

They pass out donated blankets, sleeping bags, and winter clothes at the Night Light Tulsa event where they provide a hot meal and social services under a Downtown bridge on Thursdays.

"It's so dangerous for our friends, and we know that right now, when our shelters are at capacity, we still have 500 plus people that are sleeping outside that have nowhere to go." said Grounds " And so it really is a community effort to watch out for our neighbors."

Young never expected to be in this situation. She says a series of health issues and financial hardships put her in a cycle of homelessness.

She says the blankets and donations she's benefitted from give her and others hope.

" It's needed and wanted and it's greatly appreciated," said Young.

Donate gently used and new winter clothing, blankets, and sleeping bags at CityLightsOK.org/donate

For more information about the coalition of non-profits serving the homeless click here