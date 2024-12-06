Sapulpa Schools Go Virtual Friday Due to Gas Issue: What You Need to Know

Thursday, December 5th 2024, 11:03 pm
Sapulpa High School and Sapulpa Junior High School will transition to distance learning on Friday, December 6, while crews address a gas issue on campus.
Here’s a quick guide to help students and families prepare:
A gas issue on campus requires urgent repairs, making it necessary for students to stay home for safety reasons.
Students will need to log into Schoology to complete their assignments for the day. Attendance and participation will be monitored through the platform.
Yes, Sapulpa Middle School students with first-hour athletics should report to the Middle School for their class as scheduled.
At this time, the closure is only planned for Friday, December 6. Updates will be provided as the situation develops.
Sapulpa Public Schools will keep families informed via official communications channels.
