Tulsa Tilt Pinball And Arcade Rental Brings Classic Fun To Your Door

By: News On 6

Tulsa Tilt Pinball and Arcade Rental, a family-owned business, is delivering the excitement of classic pinball and retro arcade games to homes and businesses in the Tulsa area.

Launched in July 2023, the business began with just two arcade cabinets and two pinball machines. Today, the company offers a growing collection of eight pinball machines and four arcade cabinets, with plans to expand further as demand increases.

Image Provided By: Tulsa Tilt Pinball & Arcade Rental

Tulsa Tilt was inspired by the childhood experiences of co-owner Darren Yates, who spent much of his time at arcades and skating rinks during the 1980s. After purchasing his first pinball machine 20 years ago, Yates and his wife, Kimberly, decided to bring the pinball rental concept to Tulsa after visiting a family friend in Denver who had started a similar business.

The business offers two types of pinball collections: Standard and Premium. Standard titles include popular games like Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Godzilla, while the Premium collection features titles like Jaws, Jurassic Park, and James Bond 007. Each pinball machine is equipped with special features such as beverage holders, quiet fans, and silicone rings for smoother play.

For arcade games, Tulsa Tilt offers a mix of classic titles in Standard and Premium categories. Standard games include Pac-Man, Galaga, and Dig Dug, while Premium options include over 100 games such as Space Invaders and Golden Tee.

Image Provided By: Tulsa Tilt Pinball & Arcade Rental

The company provides convenient rental options for both homes and businesses. Customers can choose the games they want and select their rental period. Tulsa Tilt handles all delivery, setup, and maintenance.

For homes, Tulsa Tilt offers an ideal way to transform any entertainment space into a fun-filled arcade, perfect for family nights or special events. Businesses can also benefit from the games, with options to add arcade fun to breakrooms or customer areas.

For more information or to book your rental, visit Tulsa Tilt’s website at tulsatilt.com, or follow the business on social media at Facebook and Instagram. You can also call or text at 918-553-0248.