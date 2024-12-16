Q&A: A Year In Review And Progress Of DPS 'Protect OK' App

The Department of Public Safety celebrates the first anniversary of its successful "Protect OK" app while encouraging more downloads.

The Department of Public Safety is celebrating the first anniversary of its "Protect OK" app.

While it says the past year was a success, it wants more people to download the app.

What is the purpose of 'Protect OK?'

The app serves as a tip line where users can report suspicious activity. safety.

There are two different prompts to leave a tip, school safety related, and not school safety.

Users have the option to remain anonymous or provide contact information, and they can upload photos and videos along with their reports.

How many people have downloaded the "Protect OK" app in Oklahoma?

DPS says less than 10,000 have the app downloaded.

How many tips have been reported?

DPS says around 500 tips have been reported. Many of which have been credible and led to stopping crime.

Is there an example of someone leaving a tip on Protect OK?

"One particular tip from a delivery driver that said hey, several times a week I'm going to the same location and I'm delivering high-end electronics to different names, he's like I don't know what's going on here but it might be something someone wants to look into whether its check fraud or theft or something like that," said Sarah Stewart, DPS.

When should I use the app?

Always call 911 for immediate threats or emergencies, but after you can use the app to make an additional report.

If you have information that you think would be helpful to law enforcement that doesn't require a 911 call, use the app.

Who gets the tips?

Stewart said all tips are sent to intelligence agents who are on call 24/7. The tips are then forwarded to the proper authorities to investigate. It allows the Department of Public Safety to keep a paper trail and help connect cases that involve other law enforcement agencies. Agents can also determine if threats are credible or not based on reports made in the past and where the location the threat is being made.

Where can I download the 'Protect OK' app?

The app is available for download on the Apple and Google stores.