Man Arrested For DUI After Bystanders Rescue Him From Approaching Train

By: News On 6

A man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after bystanders helped pull him to safety as a train approached his car, according to Tulsa police.

Officers responded to multiple calls on Saturday about a Mustang on the tracks around 2 a.m. near 1st Street and Guthrie Avenue.

Police said Cody Tungate was trying to drive his car off the tracks as a train approached.

Bystanders began helping Tungate moments before the train collided with the car.

Police reported smelling alcohol on Tungate’s breath, and he agreed to field sobriety tests.

Tungate was arrested on complaints of driving under the influence and having an open can of beer in the vehicle.