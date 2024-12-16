Man Arrested For DUI After Bystanders Rescue Him From Approaching Train

A Tulsa man was arrested for DUI after bystanders helped him off the tracks just before a train approached his car early Saturday morning.

Monday, December 16th 2024, 7:52 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after bystanders helped pull him to safety as a train approached his car, according to Tulsa police.

Officers responded to multiple calls on Saturday about a Mustang on the tracks around 2 a.m. near 1st Street and Guthrie Avenue.

Police said Cody Tungate was trying to drive his car off the tracks as a train approached.

Bystanders began helping Tungate moments before the train collided with the car.

Police reported smelling alcohol on Tungate’s breath, and he agreed to field sobriety tests.

Tungate was arrested on complaints of driving under the influence and having an open can of beer in the vehicle.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 16th, 2024

December 17th, 2024

December 16th, 2024

December 13th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 18th, 2024

December 18th, 2024

December 18th, 2024

December 18th, 2024