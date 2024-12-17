Flock Cameras Help Sapulpa Police Arrest Woman Charged in Newborn’s Death

Flock cameras led Sapulpa police to arrest Kala Matney, wanted in her newborn son’s 2022 death. Investigators say Matney admitted using methamphetamine during her pregnancy. The case is ongoing.

-

Sapulpa police say Flock cameras helped them capture a wanted murder suspect over the weekend.

Kala Matney was arrested on a murder warrant and booked into the Creek County Jail after being stopped around 1 p.m. Sunday near Main Street and Line Avenue.

According to an arrest report from the Creek County Sheriff's Office, Matney is facing allegations of child neglect in connection with the death of her newborn son, Casen Bennett.

The report states that Matney gave birth to her son in November of 2022 at a hospital in Sapulpa and within hours of his birth, Casen was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). According to investigators Casen tested positive for methamphetamine at birth and died the following day, at just one day old.

An investigation was launched by the Creek County Sheriff's Office and authorities discovered that Matney had a history of substance abuse and child neglect. Investigators found that Matney had already lost custody of eight other children due to her drug use, with some placed with their biological fathers and others adopted after her parental rights were terminated. During the investigation, Matney admitted to using methamphetamine multiple times during her pregnancy, including the day before Casen was born. Investigators also uncovered messages from her Facebook account, showing that she had purchased methamphetamine during her pregnancy.

In March 2024, authorities submitted a request for a warrant, charging Matney with child neglect and unlawful use of a communication facility. The charges stem from her decision to use methamphetamine throughout her pregnancy and use social media to facilitate the purchase of illegal substances.

This case is currently under investigation.

DHS Statement:

The loss of any child's life is unimaginable, but when that death is believed to have been the result of substance exposure, it's even more heartbreaking. Help and hope are available for families facing addiction. State and federal confidentiality statutes prevent us from discussing specific cases except when the person responsible for the care of a child, like a parent or guardian, is charged in their death. Should circumstances permit, the agency will fulfill its statutory responsibilities and provide a report on this tragedy as soon as it is available. We remain committed to supporting and cooperating with our law enforcement and court partners as they work through this case. If you or someone you know needs help with addiction or other issues, the 988 Lifeline is available 24/7/365.





