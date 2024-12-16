Sisters Speak Out Against Abuse Allegations In Defense Of Their Foster Mom

Two sisters defend their adoptive mother, Kimberly Haley, charged with child abuse, claiming they never experienced mistreatment and suggesting trauma may have influenced foster children's allegations.

Two women whose adoptive mother is charged with abusing foster children are speaking out saying they don’t believe the allegations.

Tulsa County deputies arrested Kimberly Haley last week after several children accused her of physically, mentally, and emotionally abusing them.

The two women told News On 6 they never experienced any abuse during their many years in Haley's home.

Bella and Lilly Haley said Kimberly Haley adopted them more than 10 years ago. They don’t believe she’s guilty; instead, they believe the stories were fabricated by foster children dealing with trauma.

Bella and Lilly said they had been in and out of foster homes their whole lives until Haley adopted them and their three siblings in 2011.

“The system, it makes you something you are not,” Bella said. “They call you gremlins, whatever mean names. You don’t feel wanted. She was the first person to make you feel wanted. The first person for me that made me feel wanted.”

Bella and Lilly said they endured significant trauma growing up and initially hated living with Haley.

“When I grew up in the home, it started off very rough. Not because of Kim, obviously, but because I hated foster homes and how bad I was treated,” Lilly said.

Bella said she also struggled to adjust to living in Haley’s home.

“I didn’t love anybody, I didn’t care for Kim Haley at the beginning. She got me to. She got me to understand that everybody around us has some emotions. Everybody has a story around us, and [she] got me to listen,” Bella said.

Investigators said Kimberly Haley ran foster homes for years and had several shut down after DHS investigations.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said several children in her care alleged that Haley wouldn’t let them eat, made them use the bathroom outside, beat them, and forced them to clean a sewer pipe with their hands.

One victim told investigators that Haley forced her to live in the woods for months, where she survived on pond water and wild onions. Investigators also said Haley claimed to be a therapist, though she has no education or training in the field.

Bella and Lilly said they never witnessed abuse and denied that their mother claimed to be a therapist.

“I’ve gone through a lot of foster homes, a lot of homes. I’ve had actual food withheld; I’ve been actually abused. I used to get put in cold showers,” Lilly said.

“In my opinion, what I went through—no, I did not go through anything like that. I’m living, I’m functioning because of my mom,” Bella said.

Bella admitted she once lied to investigators about her mother but said she did so because of trauma and because she felt no one listened when she told the truth.

“People need to hear that life has been rough for these foster children, but some of the foster parents are being made out as enemies too,” Bella said. “I want kids heard, but I want parents heard as well. That’s where I am at a balance.”

Kimberly Haley remains in the Tulsa County jail, charged with four counts of child abuse.

The affidavit states the abuse was reported to DHS at least five times, dating back to 2008.

In a statement, DHS said:

“The allegations presented in this case are truly hard to read. Oklahoma Human Services is committed to working with law enforcement and others in this case to ensure the safety of the children involved. Children with physical, emotional, and mental health needs require highly specialized, intensive care. Any parent or guardian should always be tremendously cautious when considering a place of treatment and should thoroughly research anyone or any place that is going to provide therapeutic care for their child.”