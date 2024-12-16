Tulsa Celebrates Completion Of New Crosbie Heights Neighborhood Murals

Monday, December 16th 2024, 4:54 pm
Mayor Monroe Nichols, local artists, and the Crosbie Heights neighborhood unveiled vibrant new murals on the 3rd Street underpass of I-244, marking a collaborative effort to enhance the area’s connection to downtown Tulsa.
The murals, completed by local artists Jamie Pierson of Scraps Designs and Vinny Gomez of VNICE, reflect the input and spirit of the Crosbie Heights community:
“This project reflects our bold commitment to involving our local artist community and shows what we can do when we work with our neighborhoods to make great things happen,” said Mayor Nichols. “I am grateful for the Crosbie Heights neighborhood, our local artists, the Tulsa Arts Commission, and our team at the City for helping bring this to life.”
Crosbie Heights Neighborhood Association President Fletcher Stewart shared the community's enthusiasm for the project:
“It brings much-needed color and beauty to our neighborhood’s connection to downtown. We want to say a huge thank you to both of the artists... They created a mural that we are proud to have represent us. We look forward to continuing to collaborate through the program on making Crosbie Heights a thriving, eclectic, and vibrant downtown neighborhood.”
For Jamie Pierson, the project was deeply personal:
“The Third Street mural project is rooted in community connection, and that's the kind of art I most love to do. I’m so grateful to the residents of Crosbie Heights for allowing me to create a mural that celebrates their neighborhood.”
The Crosbie Heights murals were funded with $24,000 from the 2019 Improve Our Tulsa 2 initiative for Planning and Economic Development on Charles Page Boulevard.
Vision Arts Program Updates:
The City of Tulsa continues to emphasize community involvement in public art projects:
As public art flourishes in Tulsa, projects like the Crosbie Heights murals demonstrate the power of collaboration between artists, neighborhoods, and city leadership.
December 16th, 2024
December 2nd, 2024
November 22nd, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 18th, 2024