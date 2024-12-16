Tulsa Celebrates Completion Of New Crosbie Heights Neighborhood Murals

Mayor Monroe Nichols, local artists, and the Crosbie Heights neighborhood unveiled vibrant new murals on the 3rd Street underpass of I-244, marking a collaborative effort to enhance the area’s connection to downtown Tulsa.

By: News On 6

-

Mayor Monroe Nichols, local artists, and the Crosbie Heights neighborhood unveiled vibrant new murals on the 3rd Street underpass of I-244, marking a collaborative effort to enhance the area’s connection to downtown Tulsa.

Community and Artist Collaboration

The murals, completed by local artists Jamie Pierson of Scraps Designs and Vinny Gomez of VNICE, reflect the input and spirit of the Crosbie Heights community:

Initiated through the City’s Vibrant Neighborhoods Partnership program. Inspired by photos of neighborhood windows, doors, and rooftops submitted by residents. Supported by a community paint day involving local youth from the nonprofit Common Good.

“This project reflects our bold commitment to involving our local artist community and shows what we can do when we work with our neighborhoods to make great things happen,” said Mayor Nichols. “I am grateful for the Crosbie Heights neighborhood, our local artists, the Tulsa Arts Commission, and our team at the City for helping bring this to life.”

Neighborhood Pride and Vision

Crosbie Heights Neighborhood Association President Fletcher Stewart shared the community's enthusiasm for the project:

“It brings much-needed color and beauty to our neighborhood’s connection to downtown. We want to say a huge thank you to both of the artists... They created a mural that we are proud to have represent us. We look forward to continuing to collaborate through the program on making Crosbie Heights a thriving, eclectic, and vibrant downtown neighborhood.”

Artistic Vision and Impact

For Jamie Pierson, the project was deeply personal:

“The Third Street mural project is rooted in community connection, and that's the kind of art I most love to do. I’m so grateful to the residents of Crosbie Heights for allowing me to create a mural that celebrates their neighborhood.”

Funding and Broader Impact

The Crosbie Heights murals were funded with $24,000 from the 2019 Improve Our Tulsa 2 initiative for Planning and Economic Development on Charles Page Boulevard.

Vision Arts Program Updates:

Provides $150,000 annually to local arts organizations. Recent Vision Arts 5 cycle (June 2024) awarded funding to 21 local groups, generating an estimated $1.13 million in local government revenue. Offers grant-writing and marketing workshops for arts organizations.

Future Art Initiatives

The City of Tulsa continues to emphasize community involvement in public art projects:

Arts Listening Tour: More than 12 community interviews were conducted to understand Tulsa’s creative needs. Artist Distribution List: Connects 200+ local creatives with City art opportunities.

As public art flourishes in Tulsa, projects like the Crosbie Heights murals demonstrate the power of collaboration between artists, neighborhoods, and city leadership.



