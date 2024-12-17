Broken Arrow Police Arrest 72-Year-Old Woman Accused Of Caretaker Abuse

A 72-year-old woman is arrested and accused of caretaker abuse in Tulsa County by Broken Arrow Police.

A woman was arrested, and police say she abused an elderly woman in her care.

WHO'S BEEN ARRESTED:

72-year-old Cheryl Carlson

WHAT THE AFFIDAVIT SAYS:

July 1, 2023; a niece of the victim called Broken Arrow Police to say her aunt with Alzheimer's had been put into a home by Carlson. Carlson had gotten guardianship and was accused of misusing the victim's money. The niece got an attorney and got guardianship back and showed officers the accounts. Police say Carlson closed out several of the victim's CD's worth a total of $130,000 and deposited the money into Carlson's personal account and spent the money on trips, cash, and casinos. Police say Carlson used the victim's money to write checks to herself and others and made several ATM withdrawals from a casino from the victim's account.

This is a charge, not a conviction.

