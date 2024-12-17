Broken Arrow Police Arrest 72-Year-Old Woman Accused Of Caretaker Abuse
A 72-year-old woman is arrested and accused of caretaker abuse in Tulsa County by Broken Arrow Police.
Monday, December 16th 2024, 9:58 pm
By:
News On 6
TULSA, Okla. -
A woman was arrested, and police say she abused an elderly woman in her care.
WHO'S BEEN ARRESTED:
72-year-old Cheryl Carlson
WHAT THE AFFIDAVIT SAYS:
- July 1, 2023; a niece of the victim called Broken Arrow Police to say her aunt with Alzheimer's had been put into a home by Carlson. Carlson had gotten guardianship and was accused of misusing the victim's money.
- The niece got an attorney and got guardianship back and showed officers the accounts.
- Police say Carlson closed out several of the victim's CD's worth a total of $130,000 and deposited the money into Carlson's personal account and spent the money on trips, cash, and casinos.
- Police say Carlson used the victim's money to write checks to herself and others and made several ATM withdrawals from a casino from the victim's account.
This is a charge, not a conviction.
