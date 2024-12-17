Decopolis' Art Deco Holiday Cards Capture Tulsa's Charm And Creativity

William Franklin, owner of Decopolis, creates unique Art Deco-inspired holiday cards that feature local landmarks and artistic touches, available both in-store and online. He stopped by the Coca-Cola porch to share some of his iconic cards.

By: News On 6

Tulsa-based artist William Franklin, also known as William the Artist, owns and operates Decopolis, a unique shop nestled in Tulsa’s Meadow Gold District on 11th Street.

The store, which has been in its current location since 2020 after moving from downtown, blends an eclectic mix of Route 66 attractions, a mini Art Deco museum, a gift shop, and a bookstore.

Franklin describes Decopolis as a “magically themed experience” that reflects his background in creating murals and themed environments. The shop features highly curated areas with themes such as dinosaurs, rocks and fossils, sci-fi and fantasy, steampunk, and science. Customers can find gifts, toys, home décor, books, and novelties, all connected through a distinctive thematic approach.

Among the items Franklin creates for Decopolis are holiday cards with a personal touch. This year, the shop offers 16 unique designs, with one new card being added annually. Franklin’s cards are infused with Art Deco style, a nod to Tulsa’s rich architectural heritage, and often feature local landmarks.

What sets these cards apart is their interior design. Franklin goes beyond standard blank or pre-printed greetings by incorporating artistic elements inside, including Christmas songs, historical tidbits, and short stories inspired by the card's front design.

Two of Franklin’s favorite designs include a Nutcracker Ballet card featuring Clara and the mischievous mice, and another showcasing the Oklahoma scissortail bird flying over the iconic Philtower building in downtown Tulsa.

The cards are available for purchase both in-store and online at Decopolis.net, offering customers a chance to bring a piece of Tulsa’s charm into their holiday traditions.