UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Indicted By Manhattan District Attorney

Luigi Mangione was indicted Thursday by the Manhattan district attorney in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

By: CBS News

Mangione was hit with multiple charges, including one count of murder in the first degree and two counts of murder in the second degree.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg and New York City Police Commissioner Commissioner Jessica Tisch are holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. that you can watch in the live player above.

"This type of premeditated, targeted gun violence cannot and will not be tolerated, and my office has been working day in and day out to bring the defendant to justice" Bragg said in an earlier statement. "I want to extend my heartfelt prayers to Mr. Thompson's loved ones as they continue to grieve.

"This ongoing investigation is the product of an incredible partnership at all levels with the NYPD, and I want to thank Commissioner Tisch and the prosecutors and detectives who worked collaboratively to apprehend Mr. Mangione. He is now charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with three counts of murder and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole," he added.

The announcement from Bragg came as Mangione was in a Pennsylvania court to face charges related to his arrest on Dec. 9.

Mangione's is now in the process of being extradited to New York. Bragg had said late last week the 26-year-old suspect was considering waiving his extradition after previously fighting it.

Mangione is currently being held in a Pennsylvania state prison on charges related to possession of a gun and a fake ID.

Luigi Mangione's arrest in Pennsylvania

Mangione was arrested on Dec. 9 after a customer at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, saw him eating breakfast and noticed a resemblance to the person being sought by police in the killing of Thompson in Manhattan five days earlier.

Police said Mangione was found with a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush outside the New York Hilton Midtown, where Thompson was arriving for his company's annual investor conference.

The New York City Police Department told CBS News that there are no indications that Mangione was a UnitedHealthcare customer.

Hours after Mangione's arrest in Pennsylvania, Bragg's office in Manhattan filed paperwork charging him with five counts, including intentional murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Suspect adds high-power lawyer to defense

Mangione has added prominent defense lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo to his legal team. Agnifilo was a high-ranking deputy in the Manhattan DA's office for years before entering private practice. Friedman Agnifilo's law firm, Agnifilo Intrater LLP, confirmed in a statement to CBS News on Saturday that she had been retained to represent Mangione.

The firm said Agnifilo, a longtime veteran of the Manhattan DA's office, served as the second-in-command for seven years under DA Cyrus Vance, in addition to serving for four years as the Chief of the Office's Trial Division.

