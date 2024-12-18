Sneak Peek: Robertson Elementary’s Fifth Graders Prepare For ‘The Nutcracker’ Performance

Tuesday, December 17th 2024, 6:04 pm
Fifth graders at Robertson Elementary School are preparing for their performance of The Nutcracker. News On 6 got a sneak peek to ask the kids some questions about what it’s like to be in a musical.
Q: Who are you playing in the musical?
“I am playing Fritz,” Feenix Estep said.
“I am playing Clara,” Hazel Wise said.
Q: What have you enjoyed about being in a musical?
"I have enjoyed that I am able to do things that I haven't done, and I that I have learned how to do the dances and stuff,” Estep said.
"I have never really done anything like a big program with dancing and stuff,” Wise said. “It’s fun to try something new.”
Q: What’s something you have learned?
“It was easy to learn my lines, but some of the dancing can be hard,” Estep said.
“I learned that I like singing and dancing on stage,” Wise said.
--
The musical is happening this Thursday at 1:15 in their gymnasium.
