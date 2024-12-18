Woman Accused Of DUI, Child Endangerment In Broken Arrow

Tuesday, December 17th 2024, 10:28 pm
A Broken Arrow woman is arrested and accused of DUI and child endangerment, authorities say.
33-year-old Kayla Munoz. Police said she hit another vehicle with her child in the car.
Her children were later picked up at the school by another legal guardian while Munoz was checked out at the hospital and then taken to jail.
