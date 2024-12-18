Woman Accused Of DUI, Child Endangerment In Broken Arrow

A Broken Arrow woman is arrested and accused of DUI and child endangerment, authorities say.

News On 6

WHO'S CHARGED:

33-year-old Kayla Munoz. Police said she hit another vehicle with her child in the car.

WHAT THE AFFIDAVIT SAYS:

12-04-24: someone reported Munoz hit another car in the pickup line at Oliver Middle School; there were no injuries. She had one child in the car with her and was picking up another one. Police say she had a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot, glossy eyes and said she told them she did not hit a vehicle. It says she was calm, then upset and kept talking about her house that burnt down. She was taken for bloodwork and arrested.

Her children were later picked up at the school by another legal guardian while Munoz was checked out at the hospital and then taken to jail.

