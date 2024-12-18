'Pot It Like It’s Hot' To Host Terrarium Workshop At Paloma’s Plants In January

Nicole Powell, owner of Pot It Like It’s Hot, stopped by the Coca-Cola Porch to talk about a terrarium workshop she's hosting at Paloma’s Plants on Jan. 17, offering attendees a hands-on experience in creating unique plant displays.

By: News On 6

Nicole Powell, owner of Pot It Like It’s Hot, is set to host a terrarium workshop in January, offering participants a hands-on opportunity to create their own plant displays.

The workshop will take place on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. at Paloma’s Plants, a local plant shop known for its unique greenery and local vendor offerings.

Terrariums are artistic arrangements of plants displayed in glass containers. For this workshop, attendees will create open terrariums featuring mini cacti, succulents, and moss. The process typically takes 20 minutes to an hour, providing a calming and creative experience.

Participants will use custom glass-blown terrariums, crafted to fit perfectly on their wooden bases, ensuring that each piece is one-of-a-kind. During the session, attendees will select their plants, arrange them, and add decorative touches under Powell’s guidance.

Powell, who began making terrariums five years ago, describes the activity as both relaxing and rewarding. In addition to open terrariums, she plans to explore closed terrarium designs in future workshops.

Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite HERE.

For more information and updates, follow Pot It Like It’s Hot and Paloma’s Plants on Instagram and Facebook.