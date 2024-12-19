Mural In Downtown Tulsa Finished

A parking garage in downtown Tulsa has transformed from being covered in letters and shapes to a mural featuring two scissortail flycatchers and Indian paintbrushes.

By: News On 6

News On 6 wants to show you the evolution of a really interesting mural in downtown Tulsa.

This is what the mural looked like just more than a month ago, with a bunch of symbols covering a parking garage at First and Boston.

Now, the mural is finished, with an image of two scissortail flycatchers and Indian paintbrushes.

The artist says the symbols that were there before were a way of marking the final piece.

Previous Story: Graffiti Or Art? Local Artist Transforming Tulsa Parking Garage With Mural