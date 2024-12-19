Man Found Guilty Of Assault After Shooting At Woman In Tulsa

A federal jury found a convicted felon guilty of shooting at a woman after nearly hitting her with his car.

Wednesday, December 18th 2024, 10:41 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A federal jury found a convicted felon guilty of shooting at a woman after nearly hitting her with his car.

Investigators said witnesses called 911 after Antonio Colbert allegedly came close to striking a woman walking on the sidewalk near 41st and Mingo.

They said Colbert got out and started yelling at her, then pulled a gun and tried to shoot her before he began hitting her.

Investigators said Colbert denied shooting at the woman but said officers found a loaded handgun that had jammed in his car.

He will be sentenced at a later date.
