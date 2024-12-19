'Didn't Deserve To Die The Way He Died:' Loved Ones Hope Justice Is Served For Muskogee Man Killed On Tractor

Family and friends of a man who was killed while driving his tractor in Muskogee are frustrated that no one has been charged for his death.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

Investigators say a truck driving on Highway 64 hit and killed Brent Eller back in September.

Family and friends say Brent Eller was on his way to help do chores for a friend when he was killed, and they describe him as funny, down-to-earth, and caring.

BRENT’S STORY

Brent Eller's widow, Charemon Eller, says the past few months have been tough on her and their family since he was hit and killed in September.

"He was a hard worker, he was a great father, great husband, and a great pop-pop,” said Eller. “Grandkids loved him."

She’s frustrated that so far, no one has been held responsible for her husband’s death.

"It's just a big gut punch,” said Eller. “On top of it, not to know anything that's going on. He's my best friend. We did everything together."

"He kept all of us rolling,” said Curt Price, a longtime friend of Eller.

“I sure miss him,” said Rusty Mullins, who has known Eller since they were kids.

“Oh man,” said Price. “Every day."

Friends and family have set up a cross on the side of the road where Eller was killed to make sure his name stays alive.

"He was just a good all-around guy that didn't deserve to die the way he died,” said Mullins. “It's just senseless. Senseless accident. We want people to know not to forget about him. I'll never forget him in my life."

Friends say it’s hard to find a person who didn’t love Brent, and his death has hit this community hard.

"He was an inspiration to a lot of people,” said Price. “I think 900 people attended his funeral. That's how well-known he was. Everyone in this community is just shocked."

They’re trying their best to keep moving because they know they will be able to see him again one day and they hope they will get justice for him.

"I can't believe it ended this way, really,” said Eller. “Ten years, sure wasn't long enough with him."

"I have no question at all where he is,” said Price.

His friends also hope people will be more careful and slow down when driving on highways and watch for farm equipment.

THE INVESTIGATION

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office say this is still an ongoing investigation.

OHP has said in the past that the truck driver hit Eller’s tractor from behind.

OHP also said Eller was following the road rules at the time of the crash.