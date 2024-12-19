Sand Springs Police Arrest Woman After Chase, Standoff

Sand Springs police arrested a woman after a chase and standoff at an RV park, following a reported larceny at Walmart.

Sand Springs police arrested a woman overnight following a chase and brief standoff at an RV park.

Officers say the incident began with a reported larceny at Walmart on Tuesday.

Police had been looking for the woman and spotted her leaving the parking lot of the Osage Casino off Highway 412.

She fled when they tried to stop her, leading them on a chase to the Eagle’s View RV Park.

The woman abandoned her vehicle and entered her mother’s RV, where her child had been left in her mother’s care.

Police say she refused to come out initially, prompting a short standoff before she surrendered and was taken into custody.

In addition to the woman’s arrest, police also arrested her mother, who had outstanding warrants.

No injuries were reported. The names of those involved have not been released.