Encore Performing Society Brings 'The Nutcracker' To Wagner Civic Center

Lena Gladkova-Huffman appeared on the Coca-Cola Porch to discuss Encore Performing Society’s upcoming production of The Nutcracker at the Wagoner Civic Center. The holiday classic, featuring over 50 dancers from various communities, will take the stage on Saturday, Dec. 21.

By: News On 6

Encore Performing Society will stage The Nutcracker this weekend at the Wagoner Civic Center.

The ballet, with a score composed by Tchaikovsky, first debuted in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 18, 1892, and has since become a holiday tradition worldwide.

This year’s production features more than 50 dancers, ranging in age from 3 to 65, including performers from Wagoner, Tahlequah, and surrounding areas.

Artistic Director and Choreographer Lena Gladkova-Huffman, who founded the organization in 2012, emphasized the significance of The Nutcracker as both a beloved tradition and a major fundraiser.

The performance will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, with tickets available at DanceTahlequah.com/The-Nutcracker-2024.