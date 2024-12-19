Encore Performing Society Brings 'The Nutcracker' To Wagner Civic Center

Thursday, December 19th 2024, 8:58 am
Encore Performing Society will stage The Nutcracker this weekend at the Wagoner Civic Center.
The ballet, with a score composed by Tchaikovsky, first debuted in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Dec. 18, 1892, and has since become a holiday tradition worldwide.
This year’s production features more than 50 dancers, ranging in age from 3 to 65, including performers from Wagoner, Tahlequah, and surrounding areas.
Artistic Director and Choreographer Lena Gladkova-Huffman, who founded the organization in 2012, emphasized the significance of The Nutcracker as both a beloved tradition and a major fundraiser.
The performance will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, with tickets available at DanceTahlequah.com/The-Nutcracker-2024.
