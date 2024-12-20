Vintage Barbie Museum Offers Glimpse Into Pop Culture History In Tulsa

The Vintage Barbie Museum in downtown Tulsa showcases a collection of over 140 vintage dolls, offering a nostalgic look at pop culture and fashion history through Barbie's evolution, and will be open through Jan. 31.

By: News On 6

The Vintage Barbie Museum in downtown Tulsa showcases a private collection of over 140 vintage Barbie dolls, spanning from 1959 through the 1990s, with some recent additions like the Wilma Mankiller and Maria Tallchief dolls.

Curated and owned by JD Houchens, the museum provides a nostalgic look at fashion and pop culture through the lens of the iconic doll.

Image Provided By: Vintage Barbie Museum

Houchens’ love for collecting vintage Barbies began at an early age. He recalls playing with the dolls at daycare and being inspired by a magazine article his mother showed him when he was six. The article details the history of Barbie and reveals that the original number one Barbie was worth $5,000 at the time. This discovery sparked his passion for collecting, leading him to flea markets, yard sales, and even asking acquaintances if they still had their dolls.

The museum, located in the Tulsa Arts District next to Chimera Cafe, offers more than just a collection of dolls. It features Barbie-themed decor, including a pink bathroom, merchandise from local artisans, and furniture on loan from Luxe Furniture. Visitors can explore the history of Barbie, learn about toy manufacturing, and see how the doll reflected societal changes through the decades.

Image Provided By: Vintage Barbie Museum

The museum is a pop-up exhibit provided by Downtown Tulsa Partnership and will remain open through Jan. 31. Public hours and special tours are listed on Google Maps and the museum’s social media pages, including Instagram and Facebook. Private tours are also available upon request.

For more information, visit the museum’s Instagram and Facebook pages.