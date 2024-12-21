Baking With Heart: Tulsa Woman's Holiday Cookie Tradition Brings Sweet Joy To Many

Tulsa woman Sandra Sherman baked and gave away 2,112 cookies for Christmas, sharing joy with family, friends, and strangers.

By: News On 6, Ryan Gillin

Many families have Christmas traditions, and for one Tulsa woman, her favorite one starts in the kitchen.

Sandra Sherman bakes cookies for her family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers.

She baked 2,112 cookies and gave them all away, even driving to Kansas to drop some off.

Bake, deliver, repeat — that's what Sherman's life is like this time of year.

"I love baking and obviously, I don't want to eat all of them," she said.

But she knows her family and friends will. For 30 years, she has filled containers with colorful cookies of all different flavors and shapes.

"I just do basic cookies," Sherman said. "I don't get fancy."

She really doesn't think she's doing anything special, but you decide.

"2,100," she said like it's no big deal. "It's fun, I love it."

But it is a big deal for the people who receive them, like Sean Lewis.

"I think it's amazing that she has such a beautiful heart and that she would bless so many people," he said.

Sean hopes to spread out his tasty treats over the next couple of weeks, but it might take some willpower.

"If they last that long. Like I said, they are so good."

It's not just something sweet; it's also something good to do for others this time of year.

"Just think of other people. Don't think of yourself all the time," Sherman said.

