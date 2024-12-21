Caught On Camera: Porch Pirates Take Christmas Gifts Days Ahead Of The Holiday

Porch pirates were caught on camera at a home in Prattville stealing Christmas presents just moments after they were delivered.

By: Erin Conrad

Porch pirates were caught on camera at a home in Prattville stealing Christmas presents just moments after they were delivered.

The video shows two people delivering two 32-inch TVs onto Denise Bryant's porch on Wednesday. The TVs were supposed to be gifts for her two grandsons for Christmas this year.

"This is a girl. Here you can see her ponytail, and there's a guy there. They deliver the packages, and they take a picture," said Bryant.

She says her husband was home at the time of the delivery and didn't even have time to get to the door before the boxes were gone. Bryant says when she saw what happened, she couldn't believe it. The theft happened less than 3 minutes after the delivery was made.

"What in the world? How could that even happen? How could they have got here that fast?" said Bryant.

Pointing to the video, she describes what happens next.

"This is when they come back and get them, and well, you can decide if it's the same two people or not," said Bryant.

In the video, you do not see another vehicle pull up to the home after the delivery, which leads Bryant to question if the two people who delivered the boxes are the same ones seen taking them away.

Bryant has already replaced the gifts but hopes sharing her story will help investigators catch whoever did this.

"You know, we can afford to replace the TVs, but there's a lot of people that are not going to be able to afford to and I want to make sure that doesn't happen to them," said Bryant.

Bryant isn't going to let this put a damper on her holiday cheer but said she wouldn't mind if it put a damper on the thieves' holiday.

"I hope they get caught. I hope they spend Christmas in jail. That would be my victory, right there," said Bryant.

Bryant made a report with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

Tulsa Police said over the last 6 months, they've gotten more reports of package thefts in both November and December compared to July, August, September and October.

Law enforcement says even if you report theft like this to the retailer, make sure to report these types of crimes to them as well. They use this information to help them track crime data and increase patrols in areas with high rates of theft.