The Holidays: A Joyful Season Or A Time Of Struggle?

Mental health experts share tips for navigating grief and loneliness during the holiday season, emphasizing self-care, setting boundaries, and seeking support.

By: MaKayla Glenn

The holiday season is often seen as "the most wonderful time of the year," but for many, it highlights grief and loneliness.

News On 6's MaKayla Glenn spoke with a mental health expert about how to best navigate this time of year.

Finding Joy Again: Expert Tips to Cope

Licensed Professional Counselor Ikia Young shares steps to manage grief and seasonal sadness.

“We tend to want to avoid the holidays, but we can’t avoid the grief because that’s what we’re feeling. So, the recommendation is always for those to take care of yourself. If you need to do something this particular year- if it’s not going to the family dinner or not around everyone that’s okay. We just don’t want to stay there," Young said.

Setting Boundaries and Prioritizing Mental Health

Experts emphasize that taking care of your emotional well-being is key to coping.

Did You Know? Stress and Sadness Are Common

Nearly 90% of Americans feel stress or sadness during the holidays, according to the American Psychological Association. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that 64% of people living with a mental illness felt their conditions get worse during the holidays.

Recognizing When You Need Help

Signs like frustration, impatience, or difficulty in normal activities might mean it’s time to see a therapist.

There’s Hope for the Holidays

With support and self-care, joy is possible even in difficult times. Mental health experts say setting boundaries and prioritizing your mental health can help.

“We’re spending more time with people we don’t necessarily spend a lot of time with. We spend a lot more time with people who we share a lot of history with. We spend a lot of time with people we have had loving connections with and maybe they’re not here anymore, so there’s that absence that larger piece that’s missing," Young said.