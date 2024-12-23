Philbrook's Festival Of Lights Offers Holiday Magic Through December 28

Philbrook's Festival of Lights, running through Dec. 28, offers a magical holiday experience with dazzling light displays, family activities, and seasonal treats.

By: News On 6

For over 35 years, Philbrook Museum of Art has brought holiday magic to Tulsa with its beloved Festival of Lights.

This year’s event, running through Dec. 28, transforms the museum’s picturesque grounds into a winter wonderland filled with thousands of holiday lights, music, and family-friendly activities.

Guests can enjoy a dazzling light and music show produced by Integrity Lighting, set against the stunning backdrop of the gardens. The show runs every hour and can be best experienced from the villa terrace or the iconic Tempietto.

Image Provided By: Philbrook Museum

New this year, the "Glow Garden" in the South Formal Gardens features even more lights, with displays throughout the campus synchronized to a soundtrack that adds to the festive atmosphere. Proactive Landscaping has also decorated several trees, the Tempietto, and the East Formal Fountain with twinkling lights.

In addition to the lights, the Festival offers a variety of activities for all ages. Inside the villa, guests can explore the Twinkle Town Lounge, Lego Villa, holiday shopping, and beautiful seasonal decorations. The Philbrook is also introducing Synth Lumina, an interactive piano experience where guests can play the keys of a piano and light a wall of color.

Guests can also participate in a Make and Take activity with Philbrook’s education team, enjoy hot cocoa, cider, and treats from Justin Thompson Restaurants, and take home a unique art project.

Image Provided By: Philbrook Museum

For those looking for an elevated experience, VIP tickets include a selection of beverages, a treat of choice, access to a VIP lounge, and a glow item to light up the gardens.

The Festival of Lights is a cherished tradition for many, with families returning year after year to make lasting memories. With only a few nights remaining, including the final chance to meet Santa on Dec. 23, attendees are encouraged to visit before the event ends on Dec. 28.

For more information, visit Philbrook.org/Festival or follow Philbrook Museum on Facebook and Instagram.