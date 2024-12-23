Gathering Place Offers Winter-Themed Fun For Families

Gathering Place offers free winter-themed crafts, community activities, and reading opportunities for families, with special events and daily access through the holidays.

By: Amy Slanchik

-

If you're looking to get the kids out of the house this week for some winter-themed fun while staying warm, Gathering Place has a few ideas.

Students across Tulsa have been making ornaments to be on display here at Gathering Place, and visitors can use them as inspiration to make their own, through the end of the month. The trees in the community forest at Redbud Cafe may be full, but it's not too late to make your own ornament to take home.

Gathering Place will provide the pipe cleaner, beads, and other supplies for making ornaments, and there are plenty of other activities to do across the park during the holidays.

"Either play on the playground or they can get cozy inside, sitting by a fireplace,” Gathering Place Director of Education Kara Hader said.

Inside the Williams Lodge visitors will find a stack of winter-themed books for all ages.

"We have our books by the fire. It's just a way to be cozy in the lodge and sit and read to your youth,” Hader said. “We do, on Thursday, we have the Grow Community Library and so you can come and actually use your Tulsa library card to check out books."

To encourage reading, Hader said there is a surprise between some of the pages.

"Occasionally when you're reading a book you'll find a bookmark,” she said. “The bookmark is going to offer you a free book. It's through Early Learning Works, an organization here in Tulsa."

Here’s what’s available:

Crafts: Kids can make festive decorations like pipe cleaner wreaths with colorful beads to take home or hang on the tree. Community Forest: The Gathering Grove Community Forest features handmade ornaments created by local elementary schools and community partners, including Global Gardens, Campfire Youth at Heart, Common Good, and the Bob Dylan Center. Winter Books: Visitors can choose from a selection of winter-themed books by the fireplaces at Williams Lodge. Books are available for all ages, and some include bookmarks redeemable for a free book at guest services. Santa: Visitors can stop by at 1 p.m. for photo opportunities with Santa on Christmas Eve at Williams Lodge.

Gathering Place is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., including Christmas Day. On Dec. 28, the park will host a special New Year’s Eve-themed Global Gatherings event.

With Gathering Place open every day, there is no shortage of winter activities to do, rain or shine.

"Even on Christmas Day,” she said. "It's all free. So come on out and enjoy our park."

The next big event is Global Gatherings on the 28th, an event that shares New Year's traditions from seven different countries with dancing, crafts, and food.

For more details, visit GatheringPlace.org.