Oklahoma Family Bakes For A Cause To Help St. Jude Children's Hospital

The Briggs family from Claremore started a home bakery, Manna Love Sugar, to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Their 15-year-old son Dagan is battling lymphoma and part of the cake sales will help the hospital.

A family from Claremore is doing something good to help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Tallery and Steve Briggs started a home bakery.

Dagan Briggs, 15, is battling lymphoblastic lymphoma. For the past few years, he has been receiving chemo treatments at the St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at St. Francis Children's Hospital.

In his free time, Dagan, along with his parents, Tallery and Steve Briggs, is giving back to the hospital in a sweet way.

"St. Jude supported me, and I wanted to go back and support them," said Dagan. "I think it makes sense to support something that helps so many people deal with and go through something so tough. It's the least I can do."

You can find the Briggs family at farmers' markets across Oklahoma selling chocolate, lemon, and strawberry cakes in the shape of a hockey puck. Part of the proceeds from every cake sold will go back to St. Jude.

"It was important for many reasons. The cancer had pretty much rocked our entire family and friend group. So, to bring everyone in, whether it was taste testing or helping with marketing ideas, it was everyone coming together to promote a company that helped keep our son alive, along with many, many kids," said Tallery.

The family started Manna Love Sugar four months ago because they wanted to support the doctors and nurses who helped save Dagan's life.

"Seeing that everyone is supporting, and all the customers of Manna Love Sugar support St. Jude, brings a lot of joy to my heart," he said.

Dagan will continue chemo treatments until June and hopes to ring the bell and be cancer-free by then.

