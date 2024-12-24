2nd Texas Man Arrested, Accused Of Robbing Tulsa ATM Repairman In 2023

Tulsa Police have uncovered a ring of robbers from the Houston area, accused of robbing ATM workers in at least two states, including Oklahoma.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

Two men, Dontae Lewis and Kendris Boston, have been arrested in Tulsa and police say they were able to track them down using license plate reading cameras, social media posts, and cell phone records.

WHAT THE PROBABLE CAUSE AFFIDAVIT SAYS

Lewis, Boston, Kendin Boston, and Davion Roberts are accused of robbing an ATM repairman at 61st and Mingo in November of 2023 and committing several other similar crimes, then posting pictures about it on social media.

The four men are being charged by Tulsa County prosecutors with felony robbery.

Court records show all four men live in Houston, Texas.

Investigators say the men would follow an ATM repairman home, then to work, and back to see where they would go, and then rob the repairman while working on the machine.

Tulsa Police used cell phone records and store surveillance video to track the suspects’ movements.

This case started in November of 2023 when the suspects followed the victim to an ATM near 61st Street and Mingo Road.

Less than two weeks before the robbery, one of the suspects posted a picture on social media saying that he wanted to make more than $100,000 that month.

The probable cause affidavit for the four suspects shows pictures of the suspects and others holding money believed to be stolen along with several guns.

Police say these pictures were posted online as well as shared as messages.

Investigators say Kendris Boston has confessed to another robbery in St. Charles, Missouri, but did not confess to any Tulsa robberies.

Investigators say the men stole license plates and swapped them out, rented hotel rooms in cash, and also shoplifted as they made their way from Houston to Tulsa and back.

WHAT’S NEXT

The case is still ongoing.

Lewis is being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond.

The Oklahoma Bankers’ Association says it’s seeing a lot of these types of crime in the state and says it is educating its member banks on signs and what to do in these situations.