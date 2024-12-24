Intergalactic Circus Hosts Winter Wonderland Show

Intergalactic Circus will present a winter wonderland-themed show on December 28 at Venue Shrine in Tulsa, featuring immersive performances, live music, and vibrant artistic displays.

By: News On 6

Intergalactic Circus, a unique production platform blending live music, performance art, and immersive experiences, will host a special show on Dec. 28 at Venue Shrine in Tulsa. The event will offer a captivating winter wonderland theme with performances, live painting, vendors, and house music from DJs Kylie Wells, Jeff Haze, and Kudos. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 day of the show, available on Venue Shrine's website.

Founded in 2016, Intergalactic Circus provides a space for Oklahoma artists to showcase diverse talents such as stilt-walking, fire dancing, LED flow artistry, aerial acrobatics, and character acting. The production aims to foster community engagement and creative expression, offering immersive, themed events that transport audiences into magical experiences.

The upcoming show will feature performances by Vivian Blackfire as the Ice Queen, Isaiah Starr as The Nutcracker, and Amanda Fortner, performing under her moniker Psyfae, with a levitation wand act. Other acts include Jake Dolan, performing as Mystic Flame with Buugeng, creating hypnotic optical illusions.

Since its inception, Intergalactic Circus has gained a reputation for its sold-out shows and growing presence in Tulsa's artistic landscape. The company is now accepting sponsorship applications to support future events and expand its impact on the local arts community.

For more information, visit Intergalactic Circus on Facebook, Instagram, or IntergalacticCircus.com.

“Intergalactic Circus wants to thank our entire community for their continued efforts in co-creating our magical circus. A few specific people have been there since day one or for many, many years. I’d love to honor their efforts! Logan Sours, Jessica Shelton, Jasper Dolan, Vivian Blackfire, Isaiah Starr, Madii Mccasslin, Rachel Townsley, Spencer Bradford, and countless other local performers and artists have been the true heart of our circus.”