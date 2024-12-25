Woman In Hospital After Crashing Car Into Animal Clinic; No Animals Injured

A woman is in the hospital after crashing her car into an animal clinic near East 21st Street and 101st, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

By: News On 6

Officers say the woman was driving west on 21st Street when she tried to turn onto Mingo. She crossed the center lane, drove up the sidewalk, and hit the building.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, according to police.

Investigators say there's no damage to the inside of the building and no animals were hurt.