Lawmaker Proposes Bill To Limit Virtual School Days

Sen. Kristen Thompson is proposing a bill to get rid of virtual school days except for emergencies.

Wednesday, December 25th 2024, 8:40 am

By: News On 6


A state lawmaker is proposing a bill to get rid of virtual school days except for emergencies.

Lawmakers say students are not performing well despite more than a billion dollars have been invested into education over the past 25 years.

Sen. Kristen Thompson noticed her kids weren't getting the education they needed on virtual learning days.

Her bill would require kids to be in the classroom except in emergencies.

"We have got to increase our educational outcomes and this is a really good way to make sure that they're getting high-quality instruction," said Thompson.

Thompson says virtual learning days are also hard for businesses because parents often stay home, rather than going to work.

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order for all full-time state employees to be back in office by Feb. 1.
