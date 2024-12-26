Tulsa International Airport Experiences Post-Christmas Flight Delays

Tulsa International Airport is experiencing significant flight delays due to thick fog, while most departures remain on schedule.

By: News On 6, Ryan Gillin

Travelers at Tulsa International Airport are facing delays in arrivals and departures Thursday morning as fog blankets the area.

Fog Causes Travel Challenges

The weather, which has also created hazardous driving conditions, is impacting air travel schedules as holiday travelers begin their journeys home.

Flight Arrivals Affected

Several overnight flights scheduled to arrive in Tulsa are now delayed. Some are experiencing delays of up to 12 hours. Key delays include:

A United flight from Denver, originally expected at 5:45 a.m., is now arriving at 11:05 a.m. A United flight from Chicago, scheduled for 7:30 a.m., is now set to land at 12:45 p.m. A Delta flight from Atlanta has been delayed to 1:10 p.m.

Departures Largely On Time

Despite issues with arrivals, most departing flights are currently on schedule. However, passengers are advised to monitor their flight status closely as conditions may change throughout the day.

Travel Tips for The Busy Day

Airlines are anticipating high volumes of passengers on Thursday as people wrap up their holiday travels. TSA recommends arriving at the airport at least two hours before departure to allow ample time for check-in and security screenings.

Travelers are encouraged to check flight updates directly with their airlines or on the Tulsa International Airport website before heading to the airport.