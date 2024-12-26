5 Things to Know About Organizing After the Holidays

As we prepare to enter a new year, it is a great time to get organized. Miranda Smith from Organize with Mo shares tips on how to stay tidy and keep those childhood mementos.

By: News On 6, Dave Davis

The new year is a popular time for people to set goals to get more organized.

Miranda Smith, an organizing expert from Organizing with Mo, shared some helpful tips to tackle paperwork clutter after the holidays.

Safely Dispose of Personal Documents

Before getting rid of any paperwork, make sure to securely dispose of documents with personal information.

"You can get a stamp that you can block information out before you get rid of it, or invest in a shredder, something like that. So it will help you stay safe, but also allow you to dispose of it properly," said Miranda.

Create a Temporary Drop Zone

Designate a specific spot, like a tray or magnet on the fridge, to collect incoming paperwork.

"So something like a tray or something that you can hang on your refrigerator can make it simple, but it keeps it all in one place," said Miranda.

Determine if You're a "Piler" or a "Filer"

Knowing whether you naturally tend to pile or file paperwork can help you set up an organizational system that aligns with your personal habits.

"Once you know which one you are, then you need to determine what categories do my paperwork fall into," Miranda advised.

Establish Paperwork Categories

Decide on 5-6 broad categories, such as medical, taxes, or kids' school, to sort your documents into.

"You can make labels. You can make files. And then you know what do I need to sort myself?" Miranda said.

Consider Long-Term Storage Options

At the end of the year, go through your files and decide what needs to be kept long-term.

"You can go digital. This is actually a scanner, so you could scan your documents, have a digital copy, and then, you know, recycle the actual hard copy," Miranda explained.

"Or for other people year. If you want to have the hard copy, you can get something like a plastic tub that will be safe in the attic where it gets hot, or you can get fireproof boxes."

By implementing these 5 tips, you can conquer your post-holiday paperwork clutter and start the new year feeling more organized. You find more help from Miranda Smith at organizingwithmo.com