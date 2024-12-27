Tulsa Man Warns Of Credit Card Information Thieves, Stresses Importance Of Checking Bank Statements

A Tulsa man warns about credit card thieves after unauthorized charges were made. Experts urge monitoring bank statements and using credit cards for better protection.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

A Tulsa man is warning people after his credit card information was stolen when he used it at a local business. He says his information was used to buy several gift cards at another business, which is how he figured out something was wrong.

Mason Bellino got his money back but says his experience was frustrating and hopes other people will stay on top of their finances, so it doesn’t happen to someone else.

Bellino and several of his friends used their credit and debit cards at a local business. When they checked their bank statements, they noticed something strange: someone had stolen their information on the back end and spent their money.

"For me, it was only $50, three different transactions for Starbucks gift cards,” said Bellino. “For others, it was, from what I've read, over $500 in different transactions, mostly gift cards."

Phil Kirk is a financial advisor at PaulHood in Tulsa, and says you need to make sure you’re watching your accounts and looking for fraud all year, but especially during the holidays.

"Bad actors never take a day off,” said Kirk. “We know, especially this time of year around Christmastime, fraudulent actors really ramp up their activities to try and get your information."

Kirk says it’s a good plan to check your bank statements regularly and look for any suspicious transactions. He says if you see something that looks odd, contact your bank immediately.

Another good idea is to invest in an identity protection software.

"Pay attention when a notification pops up that there's been a data breach,” said Kirk. “Or you see something on the news of a business that you work with. Go in, change those passwords immediately, and then stay on top of your bank account. Look for those transactions that look suspicious."

Bellino is glad he was on top of his bank statements and asked his family about the suspicious charges.

He also hopes people will be smart with what cards they’re using and where.

"The primary thing is to make sure that you're using a credit card if you can rather than a debit card,” said Bellino. “You have a lot more protection in that regard. Be diligent about the charges that happen on your card."

Another thing to consider is that thieves will sometimes make smaller transactions to fall under the radar, so be on the lookout for each purchase made in your bank account.

The FTC also encourages people who believe they might be victims of identity theft to report it to them.