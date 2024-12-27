Man Injured In Stabbing At Tulsa Motel

Tulsa police are investigating a stabbing incident at a motel, where a man was hospitalized on Thursday.

By: News On 6

Tulsa police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening at a motel near Archer Street and North Sheridan Road.

What Happened: Victim and Initial Response

Officers said a man approached a group of people, stating he had been stabbed. When police arrived, they found he had sustained a stab wound to the torso. The victim was transported to a hospital, though his current condition is unknown.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not identified any suspects and are investigating whether the victim knew the person responsible for the stabbing.