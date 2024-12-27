Man Injured In Stabbing At Tulsa Motel

Tulsa police are investigating a stabbing incident at a motel, where a man was hospitalized on Thursday.

Friday, December 27th 2024, 6:37 am

By: News On 6


Tulsa police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening at a motel near Archer Street and North Sheridan Road.

What Happened: Victim and Initial Response

Officers said a man approached a group of people, stating he had been stabbed. When police arrived, they found he had sustained a stab wound to the torso. The victim was transported to a hospital, though his current condition is unknown.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities have not identified any suspects and are investigating whether the victim knew the person responsible for the stabbing.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 27th, 2024

December 20th, 2024

December 18th, 2024

December 18th, 2024

Top Headlines

December 27th, 2024

December 27th, 2024

December 27th, 2024

December 27th, 2024