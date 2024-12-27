Man Injured In Stabbing At Tulsa Motel

Friday, December 27th 2024, 6:37 am
Tulsa police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening at a motel near Archer Street and North Sheridan Road.
What Happened: Victim and Initial Response
Officers said a man approached a group of people, stating he had been stabbed. When police arrived, they found he had sustained a stab wound to the torso. The victim was transported to a hospital, though his current condition is unknown.
Ongoing Investigation
Authorities have not identified any suspects and are investigating whether the victim knew the person responsible for the stabbing.
December 27th, 2024
December 20th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 18th, 2024
December 27th, 2024
December 27th, 2024
December 27th, 2024
December 27th, 2024