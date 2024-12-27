Why January Is The Perfect Time To Try Swing-Out Dancing In Tulsa

Pam Butler, a dance instructor in Tulsa, offers accessible Swing-Out classes for all ages at just $5 per session, aiming to make fitness fun and engaging this New Year.

By: News On 6

-

January is known as one of the busiest times of the year for gym memberships but many people end up quitting only after a couple of months.

A local dance teacher is offering a unique way to get into shape in the New Year. Pam Butler is the Lead Instructor at Tulsa Style Swing Out and she joined News O 6 on the ArcaContinental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about her journey and her classes.

Pam has dedicated 16 years to swing dancing and 12 to teaching it. Her passion for the art form began at a dance event where she was first introduced to Swing.

"Dancing brings me joy and peace," Butler said.

What is Swing-Out?

Swing-Out, often referred to as DFW Swing-Out blends the vibrant traditions of African American dance with contemporary flair. Originating in Fort Worth and later embraced by Dallas, it forms part of the swing dance family.

Accessible Classes for All Levels

Tulsa Style Swing-Out offers classes four days a week, with sessions tailored to beginners through advanced dancers. Butler ensures accessibility by charging a modest fee of $5 per class, allowing students of all ages—from 17 to 78—to participate without financial barriers.

You can find more information on Tulsa Style Swing Out on Facebook