'I'm Just Sad:' Brother Of Shooting Victim Remembers Second Sibling Lost To Gun Violence

Family members are remembering the life of Kaylyn Fuentes, the man who was shot and killed in Turley on Dec. 21. Fuentes’ brother says this is the second sibling he has lost to gun violence in the last five years.

By: Cal Day

Pictures on a phone are all that Harry Fuentes has left of his younger brother. He remembers Kaylyn’s smile, friendship and strong work ethic.

“He worked, he maintained his business,” said Harry. “For him to be in this situation—I just never thought it would happen to him.”

Harry says his brother was a dad to two young kids.

“It’s just sad,” he said. “I don’t even know what to think. I’m in shock because he was doing so well.”

Tulsa County deputies say Kaylyn was shot and killed by Devin Grimes inside a barn in Turley. Deputies say they arrested Grimes on the same night.

This is Harry’s second sibling he has lost to gun violence. He wonders how and why things escalated to this point.

“It really makes me mad because of that reason,” said Harry. “Why not just fight? Why turn to gun violence?”

Harry and his family say they now have to figure out how to pay for the funeral while also trying to heal from the loss of their loved one.

Grimes was charged with first degree murder and for having a gun as a felon.

The victim's family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses here.