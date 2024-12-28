OSBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Miami, Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in Miami.

According to authorities, Miami police officers responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex near C Street Southeast and First Avenue Southeast just before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they made contact with Jason Wilkins, 49, who they say was armed with a large metal spike. Officers ordered Wilkins to drop the weapon, but police say he refused to comply and rushed at one of the officers.

An officer opened fire, striking Wilkins. Officers performed life-saving measures at the scene before Wilkins was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.