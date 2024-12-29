Medical Minute: Study Finds Earlier Puberty In Girls Linked To Chemical Exposure

Early puberty is on the rise, and researchers are linking it to environmental chemicals like musk ambrette. Here's what you need to know.

By: News On 6

Studies Show Girls Are Starting Puberty Earlier

Research reveals that girls are starting puberty earlier than in past decades, a trend researchers find alarming due to its long-term health implications.

A study published in JAMA Network analyzed data from over 71,000 women. It found that the average age of first menstruation decreased from 12.5 years for women born between 1950 and 1969 to 11.9 years for those born from 2000 to 2005.

“It’s a time where certain parameters are set leading into later life,” said professor Pinney.

Health Risks Linked to Early Puberty

Early puberty is associated with an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and breast cancer.

“That’s why we worry about environmental exposures during puberty that seem to perturb the normal pattern of development,” Pinney said.

The Role of Chemicals in Early Puberty

Researchers with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) point to environmental factors as a key contributor to the trend. A study of over 10,000 chemical compounds identified one, musk ambrette, as particularly concerning.

Musk ambrette is a fragrance molecule found in soaps, detergents, perfumes, and lotions. The study found it can impact the brain area that releases hormones to trigger puberty.

Delayed Puberty Also Linked to Chemicals

Professor Pinney, one of the study’s authors, noted that environmental factors can also delay puberty.

“We discovered that various aspects of puberty were delayed in girls that had higher levels of PFOA, one of the PFAS, and also a couple other of the PFAS types of chemicals,” she said.

How to Avoid Harmful Chemicals

The Environmental Working Group advises consumers to avoid products with the term “fragrance” on the label, as it can include musk ambrette and other unnamed chemicals. Instead, choose products that list all ingredients for greater transparency.

By being mindful of the chemicals in everyday products, families can take steps to reduce exposure and protect young girls during this critical stage of development.

