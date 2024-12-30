2 Dead In Lake Texoma Boating Crash

Two men died on Friday after their fishing boat struck a bridge pillar on Lake Texoma, ejecting them into the water where their bodies were recovered two days later.

Sunday, December 29th 2024, 6:50 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


Two men are dead following a boating crash on Friday near the Alberta Creek area of Lake Texoma, about five miles southeast of Kingston in Marshall County, according to The Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says Danny Glenn, 70, of Edmond, and Leslie Glenn, 73, of Kingston, were pronounced dead near the scene.

OHP says the incident happened just before 6 p.m. when the 20-foot Skeeter fishing boat, operated by Danny Glenn, hit a bridge pillar while trying to cross under a railroad bridge. The crash ejected both men into the water.

OHP says the victims' bodies were not discovered until Sunday afternoon.

OHP said Monday afternoon, that divers are still searching for a missing boater from a separate incident on the same lake.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.
